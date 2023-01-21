Michael Lockwood is reportedly set to be awarded full custody of his and Lisa Marie Presley's twins.

The singer passed away on January 12, aged 54, and her ex-husband will now get custody of 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper, according to TMZ.

The celebrity duo were married between 2006 and 2021, but they went through an acrimonious divorce.

Despite this, the twins have been living with their dad since Lisa Marie passed away and they're now reportedly keen to stay with him on a full-time basis.

The Presley family are said to be comfortable with the arrangement, and Priscilla Presley - Lisa Marie's mom - has also been spending time with the twins since the singer died.

Michael, 61, is also expected to attend the private service at Graceland before Lisa Marie's public funeral on Sunday (22.01.23).

Priscilla - who was married to Elvis Presley between 1967 and 1973 - announced the death of her daughter, admitting that her family were "devastated" by the news.

The 77-year-old actress said: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Meanwhile, a rep for the star added: "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."