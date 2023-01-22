Lisa Marie Presley’s fourth husband Michael Lockwood will reportedly get full custody of their twins.

The late singer – who died aged 54 on January 12 – married 61-year-old guitarist Michael in 2006 and they had twins Finley and Harper Vivienne, 14, in 2009, before their split in 2016 triggered a divorce and child maintenance payment fight that dragged on until her death.

The girls are said to want to live with Michael full-time, with TMZ reporting the twins have been living with him since Lisa Marie’s death.

It had been reported Lisa Marie’s twins could be at the centre of a custody battle.

Michael is said to have declared it will be a “cold day in hell before he gives up custody of those children”, according to sources connected to the Presley family quoted by TMZ.

Michael has 40 per cent custody of the twins, who had been living with Lisa Marie at the time of her death, while the singer held 60 per cent.

TMZ had said there were “rumblings” Lisa Marie’s ex Danny Keough and daughter Riley could fight to get custody of the children.

But under California law, Michael would only have been denied full custody if there were findings he had been an unfit parent.

Danny, 58, is Lisa Marie's first husband and they share actress daughter Riley Keough, 33, together.

They also had a son Benjamin, who took his life aged 27 in 2020.

Michael is married to Beauty Beach Lounge hairstylist Stephanie Hobgood and they live in an estate estimated to be worth $800,000 in Thousand Oaks, California.

Michael and Lisa were still locked in their divorce battle until her death, as he was seeking $40,000 a month in court in child support for their twins.

Mum-of-four Lisa Marie was also married to Michael Jackson, who died aged 50 in 2009 from a drugs overdose, as well as Nicolas Cage before Michael.

In 2021, she asked a judge to “declare her officially single” from Michael after he refused to divorce her following a five-year separation.

She was living with ex-husband Danny, 58, at the time she collapsed on Thursday, and he performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived.

He is dad to her daughter Riley and Lisa Marie’s late son Benjamin.

Lisa Marie married Danny when she was a teenager at a drug rehabilitation centre, and they divorced in 1994 days before she eloped with Michael Jackson.

She was also engaged to musician John Oszajca, 48, in 2000, but called it off after she met actor Nicolas Cage, 59, at a party, who she married in August 2002 before filing for divorce just months later.

Michael said his world had been “turned on its ear” following Lisa Marie’s death.

A statement from his lawyer Joe Yanny added: “Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her.

“It is very sad it didn't turn out that way. Michael’s world has been turned on its ear, he is with both of his daughters now.”