Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen have secretly had a daughter.

A representative for the actress, 33, confirmed the news after her eulogy at the memorial service for her mum Lisa Marie Presley – who died aged 54 on January 12 – referenced she was a mum.

Riley was unable to stand on stage to deliver the farewell message to her late mum at the celebration of life ceremony at Graceland on Sunday (22.01.23), so her husband Ben read it on her behalf.

Riley’s eulogy said: “Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sister.

“Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humour, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”

After the service, a spokesperson for the ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ actress confirmed to Page Six she and Ben, who married Riley in 2015, had a girl.

No further details were given including where or when their daughter was born, and no name was given for the child.

Along with Riley, Lisa Marie had twin daughters Finley and Harper, 14, and son Benjamin, who died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.

Riley’s eulogy, read by her stuntman and actor husband as she sat in the front row of mourners at Graceland, added: “Thank you for being my mother in this life. I’m eternally grateful... I remember you giving me baths as a baby, driving me in my car seat listening to Aretha Franklin … taking me for ice cream after school in Florida.

“I remember you singing to me and my brother lullabies at night, and how you’d lay with us until we fell asleep.

“I remember how it felt be loved by the most loving mother I’ve ever known. How safe it felt to be in your arms: I remember that feeling as a child and I remember it two weeks ago on your couch.”

Among the famous faces at Lisa Marie’s memorial were her close friend Sarah, Duchess of York, as well as Axl Rose, Billy Corgan and Alanis Morissette – all of whom sang at the event – which was livestreamed from 9am.