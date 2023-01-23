James Middleton is mourning the loss of his beloved dog Ella.

The 35-year-old entrepreneur - who is the younger brother of Catherine, Princess of Wales - revealed to his Instagram followers that his canine companion, a therapy dog, passed away following a "very short illness" in his arms and is now buried alongside his first dog, Tilly, who died in 2017.

Alongside a black-and-white snap of Ella, who was 15, and another of them together, James announced: "It is with great sadness that I announce my dear Ella has passed away

"For 15 years Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I’m going to miss her terribly

"Ella had a very short illness, she slipped away in my arms at home and is now buried in the garden alongside Tilly. I took this picture just a few hours before she died.

"I’m just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn’t make it any easier."

James said his wife Alizee and their other dogs are consoling him at this difficult time.

He concluded: "Goodnight my darling Ella, Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me."

James later asked for donations to Pets As Therapy in honour of the pooch.

He added alongside a clip of him and Ella: "As many of you know, Ella was a therapy dog with @petsastherapy_uk and I know first hand dogs don’t just change lives, they save lives.

"It would mean the world to me if you might consider donating to this amazing charity on behalf of Ella or perhaps even consider joining as a volunteer. Thank you @airwreckahyde for this wonderful little video of Ella, I still haven’t managed to watch it all the way through."

James previously admitted he wouldn't have coped without Ella by his side while he was dealing with "insufferable" depression.

Alongside a photograph of Ella on Instagram, James wrote on World Mental Health Day 2019: "This is Ella and these are the eyes which helped me get through the insufferable darkness.

"The gentle touch of your wet nose and a loving lick was enough to make me feel brave. I will forever be in your debt. Thank you Ella (sic)."

James named his raw dog food brand Ella and Co after the spaniel.