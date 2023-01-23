NFL star Damar Hamlin was applauded by fans at his first public appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety collapsed during his team's clash with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on January 2 and had to be revived on the pitch before being rushed to hospital in critical condition - but he made a good recovery and on Sunday (22.01.23) he headed to the Highmark Stadium in New York to see the two teams face off again.

Hamlin watched the game from a luxury suite and he was seen standing and holding his hands up in a heart shape from behind the glass windows - prompting applause from the crowd. A video of the moving moment was also posted on the Bills' official Twitter page.

However, his presence wasn't enough to help the Bills to victory - they lost to the Bengals 27-10 meaning the Cincinnati team will progress to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

It comes after Hamlin's longtime friend and business partner Jordon Rooney revealed the sports star still has a long recovery ahead as he still requires regular oxygen and heart monitoring.

While Bills coach Sean McDermott revealed Hamlin has been spending time with his teammates, telling ESPN: "It's limited, just overall. But he comes in and really just started really today or yesterday and just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again and taking it one step, one baby step at a time here."