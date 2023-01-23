Michael J. Fox didn't grow close to his 'Back To The Future' co-star Christopher Lloyd until they filmed the final instalment in the trilogy.

The pair worked together on three films in the sci-fi franchise but 61-year-old Michael has now revealed they weren't particularly friendly with each other for the first few years - but that all changed when he saw a different side to Christopher, 84, while they were working on 1990's 'Back to the Future Part III'.

During an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah over the weekend (21.01.23-22.01.23), Michael told Variety: "Chris is a great guy. He's very enigmatic. It took me a few films to get to know him. On 'Back to the Future Part III' we connected in a way we hadn't on the other films. I came to see how much he loved acting. I never got that before."

Michael added they bonded over their shared love of the art form and went on to forge a long and happy friendship.

He went on: "To sit down and talk about acting, and talk about Shakespeare and King Lear … This guy can play King Lear! People don't expect that of him. He's full of surprises ...

"He can tell a movie's worth of story in two seconds, and you get it. Us regular actors have to lay out hours and hours to get the information out. Chris is brilliant at it. His love of film and his love of being an actor … He's not just a crazy guy, he's an artist."

It comes just months after the pair thrilled fans by reuniting on stage at a Comic Con event in New York in October to talk about their films.

They were seen holding hands and sharing a hug on stage, with Michael later admitting the highlight of landing the role of Marty McFly was being able to get to know his co-star, saying: "The best part of this movie was working with Chris."