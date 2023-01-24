Pamela Anderson has “no desire” to watch the ‘Pam and Tommy’ miniseries as the idea of it gave her “nightmares”.

The 55-year-old former ‘Baywatch’ actress’ stormy relationship with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, 60, was depicted in the raunchy Hulu show, which also featured a portrayal of the couple’s sex tapes being leaked.

Pamela spoke out about how her permission should have been sought to create the show on her upcoming Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, A Love Story’.

She said in an excerpt from the film: “I have no desire to watch it. I never watched the tape, I’m never going to watch this.”

Pamela added her nightmares about the show started when her sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, told her that a series was being made based on her and ex-husband Tommy Lee’s sex tape.

She said: “I blocked that out of my life. I had to in order to survive, really. It was a survival mechanism.

“And now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick.

“This feels like when the tape was stolen. Basically, you’re just a thing owned by the world, like you belong to the world.”

Pamela and Tommy’s sex tapes were stolen from a safe in their garage during their marriage, and put together to create the infamous “sex tape” that caused a sensation in Hollywood.

The actress added in her documentary: “What they did is they found all the nudity they could from different Hi8 tapes, and they spliced it together.”

Speaking about how her “permission” should have been asked to create the show, she said “nobody really knows what we were going through at the time”.

Pamela’s youngest son Dylan is also seen in the extract from the film asking: “Why bring something up from 20 years ago that you know f***** someone up?

“The worst part of her life and making a semi-comedy out of it didn’t make sense.”

Pamela and Tommy married in 1995 four days after they met and went on to have Brandon and Dylan before their relationship collapsed and they divorced in 1998.

Lily James, 33, played Pamela in ‘Pam and Tommy’, while Sebastian Stan, 40, portrayed Tommy, with the show gaining 10 Primetime Emmy nominations and four Golden Globe nominations.