Ireland Baldwin says people reporting her on Instagram for posting racy photos can “suck my a**”.

The 27-year-old model – who announced on New Year’s Eve she is expecting her first child with her musician boyfriend RAC – reposted on Instagram a series of images of her showing off her growing baby bump, which she said were family friendly versions of snaps critics had reported for apparently violating the platform’s guidelines, which include nudity rules.

She said alongside a carousel of the images on Monday (23.01.23) night: “Reposting the pg-13 selects because y’all love to report me.”

One of the images showed Ireland, the daughter of Alec Baldwin, 64, and his ex-wife Kim Basinger, 69, posing in a pair of black unbuttoned trousers while using her arm to cover her bare breasts.

She is seen in another image in a see-through red dress, with heart emojis used to cover her nipples and a flower emoji obscuring her private parts.

Ireland added to fans about the photos: “The people reporting me can suck my a**.”

She included with he posts a screengrab saying she had broken Instagram’s “adult sexual solicitation guidelines”.

Ireland last week admitted online about struggling with mental health issues while being pregnant.

She said: “I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body, identifying herself as someone who already ‘deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis’.”

She added she has “struggled to adapt” to all her new “bodily sensations”, which she says have included “pains and aches” and “organs going to s*** randomly”.

Ireland also said she feels as if her “brain and thoughts” are going “to war” every day.

Mimicking being told by other mothers: “Just wait till the baby gets here, you won’t be getting any sleep,” she added: “B****, I don’t sleep now. SHUT UP. I’m exhausted. I’m unmotivated. I feel like life is passing by and my career hasn’t even begun.”

She also paid tribute to 38 year old RAC – whose real name is André Allen Anjos and who Ireland has been dating for around a year – by saying: “He’s everything and more to me. It’s hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with. It’s hard seeing other people go through this and have their parents close by.”