Toni Collette has posted about being “indestructible” and always believing in “your soul” in the wake of her split from her husband Dave Galafassi.

The 50-year-old ‘Muriel’s Wedding’ actress – who announced a month ago she was breaking up from her partner of 20 years – appeared to reference the lyrics of Spandau Ballet in her inspirational message.

She shared an image of a poem on Sunday (22.01.23) written in gold letters that said: “Always believe in your soul. You’ve got the power to know you’re indestructible.

“I’ll stick with you, baby, for a thousand years. Nothing’s gonna touch you in these golden years.”

Earlier this month, Toni also sharing motivational poems about changing lives.

She posted a poem by activist Tony Ingram that said: “You owe it to yourself to quit being the apology. to hold your hand and sing your favourite song. to love another and see how far that will go. to love yourself and forget where you were headed in the first place. love is a funny story.”

Toni also shared an image online of a string of motivational messages urging people to change what they hated.

It started with the line: “This is your life. Do what you love, and do it often... if you are looking for the love of your life, stop; they will be waiting for you when you start doing things you love.”

Toni is said to have been left devastated by her break-up from musician Dave, 44, which was made public when he was pictured kissing another woman.

The former couple, who share daughter Sage, 15, and son Arlo, 11, said in a joint statement: “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing.

“We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other.

“Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks.”