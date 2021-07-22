Twitter is testing a new "downvote" feature to help users express their opinions.

The company has confirmed plans for the update, although the downvotes would not be made visible to the public in the same way upvotes are.

Twitter Support wrote: "Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies.

"We're testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them.

"Your downvotes aren't public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes."

Twitter has also clarified that downvotes - which are not the same as a dislike button - won't impact the algorithm which affects the order of replies.

They added: "Some key notes about this experiment:

"1. This is just a test for research right now.

"2. This is not a dislike button.

"3. Your downvotes are visible to you only.

"4. Votes won't change the order of replies."