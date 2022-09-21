Sharon Osbourne won't talk about "religion, politics and minority groups" anymore after getting "cancelled".

The 69-year-old star left 'The Talk' last year following a heated on-air exchange about race with co-star Sheryl Underwood after Sharon defended her pal Piers Morgan over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex, and while she doesn't regret what she said, it has changed her outlook.

She told DailyMail.com: "There are three things I never want to talk about, religion, politics and minority groups because you can never win.

"There will be 50 percent that agree with you and 50 that think you're an a******."

She insisted the side that don't agree become "judge, jury and executioner".

Sharon is set to address the scandal in upcoming Fox Nation documentary series 'Sharon Osbourne: To Hell And Back'.

Ahead of the series, she dismissed claims she is "racist" after the row.

She added: "I learned a lot through [getting canceled] but you are who you are. I am not a racist… never said one racist thing.

"People are woke, it's a whole different world out there. People conduct themselves differently now."

While she's happy to discuss the ordeal, she is also keen to "let it go" when it comes to her "frustration" over the way things panned out.

She explained: "You have to let it go. But, I can still talk about it - my feelings of anger and frustration have gone. If I had taken that around with me... it's too much, I would have given them too much by carrying them around."

Speaking last year, Sharon's former co-host Sheryl opened up about what happened and admitted she felt anxious talking about the row because she didn’t want to be perceived as “angry”.

She said: "I didn't want to escalate things with Sharon because I thought I was having a conversation with a friend.

"But also, I knew I had to be an example for others to follow because I didn't want to be perceived as the angry black woman. And that really scared me. I didn't want to be that.

"I wanted to remain calm and remain focused. It's difficult to go back to that day because I feel the trauma, I feel fearful, a little apprehensive."