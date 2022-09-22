Jeff Garlin has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The 60-year-old comedy actor has taken to social media to discuss his diagnosis, admitting it can be "too much to deal with" at times.

Jeff - who departed his ABC sitcom 'The Goldbergs' mid-way through season nine - said on Instagram: "Bipolar is a mother******. Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this. #bipolar (sic)"

Jeff quit the sitcom in 2021, amid complaints about his on-set behaviour.

And the actor opened up about his mental health shortly before the premiere of season ten of the show, in which it was revealed that his on-screen character, Murray Goldberg, had been killed off.

Alex Barnow, who is a co-showrunner on the sitcom, recently explained how the issue would be approached in season ten.

Alex shared: "This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father's gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that. It's an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving."

Co-showrunner Chris Bishop also described the new season as a new beginning for the sitcom.

Chris said: "It honestly feels like a huge reboot for us. So we have tons of momentum rolling into this new season."

Meanwhile, Wendi McLendon-Covey previously hit back at criticism of season nine, following Jeff's decision to quit the show.

The 52-year-old actress admitted that the production had been thrown off course by Jeff's sudden exit - but she dismissed calls for the sitcom to be scrapped.

In response to the criticism, Wendi said on Twitter: "This season threw us for a loop because a.) it's hard to incorporate someone who doesn't want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene, and b.) we weren't about to re-write the 2nd half of the season. We're doing our best (sic)"