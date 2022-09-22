Jeff Garlin reveals bipolar disorder diagnosis

Published
2022/09/22 15:00 (BST)

Jeff Garlin has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The 60-year-old comedy actor has taken to social media to discuss his diagnosis, admitting it can be "too much to deal with" at times.

Jeff - who departed his ABC sitcom 'The Goldbergs' mid-way through season nine - said on Instagram: "Bipolar is a mother******. Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this. #bipolar (sic)"

Jeff quit the sitcom in 2021, amid complaints about his on-set behaviour.

And the actor opened up about his mental health shortly before the premiere of season ten of the show, in which it was revealed that his on-screen character, Murray Goldberg, had been killed off.

Alex Barnow, who is a co-showrunner on the sitcom, recently explained how the issue would be approached in season ten.

Alex shared: "This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father's gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that. It's an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving."

Co-showrunner Chris Bishop also described the new season as a new beginning for the sitcom.

Chris said: "It honestly feels like a huge reboot for us. So we have tons of momentum rolling into this new season."

Meanwhile, Wendi McLendon-Covey previously hit back at criticism of season nine, following Jeff's decision to quit the show.

The 52-year-old actress admitted that the production had been thrown off course by Jeff's sudden exit - but she dismissed calls for the sitcom to be scrapped.

In response to the criticism, Wendi said on Twitter: "This season threw us for a loop because a.) it's hard to incorporate someone who doesn't want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene, and b.) we weren't about to re-write the 2nd half of the season. We're doing our best (sic)"

© BANG Media International

jeffgarlin chrisbishop wendimclendoncovey

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Eric Idle nicknamed cancer 'Kenny'
Lea Michele admits to being too 'career-focused'
Josh Duhamel needed hospital trip before wedding
Mariah Carey reveals her jewellery motto

Recommended