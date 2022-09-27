Dustin Lance Black is recovering from a "serious head injury".

The 48-year-old screenwriter - who is married to Olympic diver Tom Daley - took to Instagram to tell his followers he sustained the injury a month ago and was ordered by doctors to "shut off my brain" to help his head to heal.

He wrote: "So I vanished for a while… A month ago I sustained a serious head injury that put me out of commission. Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing. This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what’s in his skull to work, care and love. And now I understand the road back will be long."

Dustin is currently recuperating in Greece with 28-year-old British star Tom - who he shares son Robbie, four, with - and admitted he "finally feels safe" sharing his news on social media again following the injury.

He added: "But this week my sweet, over the top husband took us to the Greek Islands to make me shut off. I can already feel this trip is a step in the right direction, and I finally feel safe sharing a bit again. Thank you for all of your love and patience. More to come. Promise."

The message was Dustin's first Instagram post for three weeks.

Last month, Lick events founder Teddy Edwardes, 32 - who stars in BBC Three show ‘The Big Proud Party Agency’ - claimed Dustin threw a drink on her during a night out in London, and she responded by giving him a "little tap on the head".

In a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, Teddy alleged: "I went out for a couple of quiet drinks with some friends last night, nothing crazy and I bumped into Tom Daley and his husband in Soho, who pretty much unprovoked he threw an entire drink over me in Freedom.

“I didn’t have a drink to throw back so I did choose violence, but I wasn’t that violent he got a little tap on the head.

"Tell me why he is crying outside saying it’s a targeted attack and he’s traumatised and called the police, so I have to wait for hours and now I have been cautioned and have to go in for interviews.

"For everyone asking what happened, we basically invited them to where we were sitting and I bought them some drinks etc, everything was fine.

"And then this random guy came and sat with us and my friend said they felt uncomfortable because they didn’t know who it was so I asked security if they could move them on.

"The security came to move them on and Tom’s husband started going mad saying how unwelcome I’ve made him feel and that he was leaving, so I was like OK? If that's what you want? Then got straight drink to the face.

"I have to add that Tom Daley was lovely throughout he was just trying to diffuse the situation."

However, a source close to the couple claimed that Dustin was "punched in the back of the head".

The insider said at the time: "Tom and Lance were out on a date night without Robbie. They went to Freedom after dinner.

"Someone punched Lance in the back of the head, the person who punched him was removed from Freedom by security who checked CCTV, it was reported to police who are looking into it."

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said they were called to the venue just before 12.30am on the night "following reports of an altercation involving a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s". No arrests were made.