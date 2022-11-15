Lindsay Lohan does not want the "attention" that comes with a career revival.

The 36-year-old actress enjoyed massive success in the early 2000s with starring roles in comedies such as 'Freaky Friday' and 'Mean Girls' but has taken a break from showbusiness in recent years but chose to return to the screen in the new Netflix romcom 'Falling For Christmas' so she could avoid "pressure."

She said: "I wanted to do something where people felt like I hadn’t left. You know a lot of people say ‘comeback’ and stuff, and that puts a lot of pressure on the situation, and I’m not one that wants that attention. I’m not the kind of person that thinks about the movies I’ve done and how well-versed I am in this industry."

The 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' star - who started out in the industry as a child playing the dual leading role of twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in Disney hit 'The Parent Trap' but chose to step back from the industry almost a decade ago over persona reasons - went on to add that she "loves the routine" of working on a movie set.

She told WhoWhatWear: "I love the routine! I love my matcha latte, or now, I’ve switched to oat-milk coffee, which I feel fancy even saying. I am that really cheery person every morning on set. I love greeting my crew and doing my own audio mic. And I always look forward to my short 30-minute lunch break. It just excites me. Audiences need to see that we actually had fun making [the film]."