Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ girlfriend Yung Miami has declared she is no one’s “side b****”.

The 28-year-old made the declaration after it emerged the rapper, 53, recently had a baby girl.

Yung tweeted on Monday (12.12.22): “I’M NOBODY SIDE B**** LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no b****!

“Diddy won’t even look half of y’all b****** way! Majority off y’all praying upon a falling star b**** plssssssss!!!!!!!”

Yung, born Caresha Brown Lee, said earlier this year she and Diddy had an open relationship as they consider themselves “single” while dating each other.

She also tweeted on Monday: “I don’t want a man cause all y’all’s be in my dm.”

Yung then launched into attacks on Twitter users who claimed she was having a “mental breakdown”, saying she was in “lala land” with her “feet up” smelling flowers.

Her outbursts came after Diddy was reported to have had his new baby girl with a cybersecurity worker.

The rapper, who announced the arrival of his seventh child on Saturday (10.12.22) on social media, apparently had his daughter with a woman named Dana Tran.

TMZ reported on Monday Dana is 28 and was named on Diddy’s daughter’s birth certificate, which the outlet said it had obtained.

It added the girl was born on October 15 in Newport Beach, California, meaning Diddy waited two months to share news of her arrival with fans.

TMZ also said Dana’s Instagram was recently deleted.

She has yet to comment on the report and Page Six said it had not had comment from Diddy after reaching out for a response on the report on the details of the birth certificate.

Diddy tweeted on Saturday: “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world.”

Paying tribute to his mum Janice and his six other children, Diddy went on: “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Diddy first became a dad in 1993 when his then-girlfriend Misha Hylton gave birth to their son Justin, now 28.

He went on to have son Christian, 24, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, 15, with Kim Porter, who died of pneumonia in 2018 aged 47.

Diddy also adopted the late model’s son Quincy, now 31, and also has daughter Chance, 16, with his ex Sarah Chapman.