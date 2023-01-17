Axl Rose tried to comfort Lisa Marie Presley over the suicide death of her son.

The Guns N’ Roses singer, 60, revealed his “awkward” attempts to bring her solace over Benjamin Keough’s passing in 2020 aged 27 as he opened up about his sadness over her death and their years-long friendship.

He told People: “Her son’s passing was shocking, tragic and devastating. It was something that, at a point, you obviously didn’t want to bring up but awkwardly would in an effort to let her know you cared and were thinking about her, about them, and to be of any comfort one could, which she appreciated.”

Axl added he and Lisa – who died aged 53 on 12 January – would exchange message filled with jokes, news articles and “lots of animal vids” in an attempt to cheer her up after Benjamin took his life, and he tried to let her know “of the constant thinking about her, them, and wanting the best for her”.

Axl, who hopes mum-of-four Lisa Marie is in the afterlife with her son and her dad Elvis, added: “I wanted her to be happy, to feel good about things, at least as much as one could under the circumstances. And really, with the closeness of their relationship, one could hope – but truthfully, it didn’t seem, at least without some real time passing, a reasonable reality.

“What comes after life who knows but I’d like to think they’re together, her and Ben with her father and Ben’s grandfather in some way, and Lisa, and the most important men in her life are happy together.

“I was fortunate enough to hear about her father and her experiences and memories with him first hand. She came to shows and we hung out backstage. “It was always great to see her and she was always fun and super supportive.”