Madonna has unveiled the dates of her 40th anniversary 'Celebration Tour'.

The Queen of Pop was hotly rumoured to be set to announce a greatest hits tour, and now the 64-year-old entertainer has unveiled a mammoth global arena run, kicking off on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada on July 15.

The jaunt includes two nights at the iconic Madison Square Garden on August 23 and 24.

The European leg sees the star play London's The O2 arena on October 14, before heading across the channel for concerts in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

The 'Frozen' hitmaker took to Instagram to officially announce the tour, recruiting her famous pals, including comedian Amy Schumer, actor Jack Black, rapper Lil Wayne and Diplo, to help her out.

In the clip, Schumer says: "Madonna, I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest motherf****** hits."

Madonna asked her: "Four decades, as in 40 years?"

After asking if everyone around the table will come to the tour, she agreed: "F***, yeah!"

Madonna – who first entered the US Billboard Hot 100 with 1983’s ‘Holiday’ – admitted last summer that she is desperate to get back out on the road again.

She said at the time: “I want to go on tour again. I’m a creature of the stage. That’s my happy place.”

Last August, Madonna became the first female artist to earn Billboard 200 top 10 albums in each decade since the 1980s after her remix compilation 'Finally Enough Love' debuted at number eight in the chart.

The 'Vogue' singer registered her first top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart in October 1984 with her self-titled record, which went on to peak at number eight.

The 80s also saw Madonna achieve four other top 10s on the Billboard 200 with 'Like a Virgin', 'True Blue', the 'Who’s That Girl' soundtrack, and 'Like a Prayer'.

She amassed seven in the 1990s, including the likes of 'The Immaculate Collection' and 'Something to Remember', six in the 2000s, including 'Confessions on a Dance Floor', and four in the 2010s, 'Sticky and Sweet Tour', 'MDNA', 'Rebel Heart' and 'Madame X'.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10am Local at Madonna.com.

The tour dates are:

North America:

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Europe:

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome