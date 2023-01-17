Madonna has unveiled the dates of her 40th anniversary 'Celebration Tour'.
The Queen of Pop was hotly rumoured to be set to announce a greatest hits tour, and now the 64-year-old entertainer has unveiled a mammoth global arena run, kicking off on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada on July 15.
The jaunt includes two nights at the iconic Madison Square Garden on August 23 and 24.
The European leg sees the star play London's The O2 arena on October 14, before heading across the channel for concerts in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.
The 'Frozen' hitmaker took to Instagram to officially announce the tour, recruiting her famous pals, including comedian Amy Schumer, actor Jack Black, rapper Lil Wayne and Diplo, to help her out.
In the clip, Schumer says: "Madonna, I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest motherf****** hits."
Madonna asked her: "Four decades, as in 40 years?"
After asking if everyone around the table will come to the tour, she agreed: "F***, yeah!"
Madonna – who first entered the US Billboard Hot 100 with 1983’s ‘Holiday’ – admitted last summer that she is desperate to get back out on the road again.
She said at the time: “I want to go on tour again. I’m a creature of the stage. That’s my happy place.”
Last August, Madonna became the first female artist to earn Billboard 200 top 10 albums in each decade since the 1980s after her remix compilation 'Finally Enough Love' debuted at number eight in the chart.
The 'Vogue' singer registered her first top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart in October 1984 with her self-titled record, which went on to peak at number eight.
The 80s also saw Madonna achieve four other top 10s on the Billboard 200 with 'Like a Virgin', 'True Blue', the 'Who’s That Girl' soundtrack, and 'Like a Prayer'.
She amassed seven in the 1990s, including the likes of 'The Immaculate Collection' and 'Something to Remember', six in the 2000s, including 'Confessions on a Dance Floor', and four in the 2010s, 'Sticky and Sweet Tour', 'MDNA', 'Rebel Heart' and 'Madame X'.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10am Local at Madonna.com.
The tour dates are:
North America:
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Europe:
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome