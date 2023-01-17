Kaley Cuoco says her latest couture red carpet dress made “this preggo feel perfect”.

The 37-year-old expectant mum had her baby bump on display in a black floor-length Dior mock turtleneck maternity gown with fine collar cut-out details on Sunday (15.01.23) at the Critics’ Choice Awards in the Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles.

Her actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 40, also turned up in a black Dior suit, and was pictured holding Kaley’s hand.

The ‘Big Bang’ actress said on Instagram alongside a carousel of images of her and Tom at the event: “(Dior) couture, thank you for this super chic, delicious look! Thank you team for making this preggo feel perfect.”

Kaley tagged her stylists Brad Goreski and Daniela Romero in the post, along with her makeup artist and hairstylist.

Tom paid tribute to Kaley’s look online, saying on Instagram alongside two photos from the event, including one of him hugging the actress: “You. Look. So. Beautiful. ALWAYS.”

She replied in the comments section of his account: “I love you so hard bud.”

A week earlier Kaley referred to their unborn child in an Instagram post about the couple’s appearance at the Golden Globes, and said: “The 3 of us making our @goldenglobes red carpet debut together! pure joy all around.”

Twice-married Kaley went Instagram official with her relationship with Tom in May 2022, a month after she told Glamour US: “I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there.

“I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship. We’ve all been there where you think, ‘Oh, my God, I’m never going to meet someone else. And you do’.”