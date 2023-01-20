Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville have been cast in the Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black'.

The trio have boarded the new movie that will star Marisa Abela as the tragic Grammy-winning singer.

The film is being directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who was close friends with the music star before she passed away at the age of 27 in 2011.

O'Connell will play the role of Blake Fielder-Civil, who married Amy in 2007 but divorced the star prior to her passing after a turbulent relationship filled with booze and drugs.

Marsan will star as Winehouse's father Mitch and Manville is to portray her maternal grandmother Cynthia.

The biopic has the support of Mitch Winehouse and he is pleased that the project will concentrate on his daughter's "talent".

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It's something we're excited about as a family because it will concentrate on Amy's talent. And when all is said and done, that's what we are left with.

"It will be amazing for fans to relive her genius and introduce her music to a whole new generation. Amy loved championing artists so she would have been so excited to see what Marisa will bring to the role and would be very supportive of her."

Taylor-Johnson said of the movie: "My connection to Amy began when I left college and was hanging out in the creatively diverse London borough of Camden.

"I got a job at the legendary Kolo Club, and I can still breathe every market stall, vintage shop and street... A few years later Amy wrote her searingly honest songs whilst living in Camden.

"Like with me, it became part of her DNA. I first saw her perform at a talent show at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club in Soho and it was immediately obvious she wasn't just 'talent'... she was genius."